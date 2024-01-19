53°
Louisiana Dept. of Health confirms two winter weather-related deaths

2 hours 48 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2024 Jan 19, 2024 January 19, 2024 8:54 AM January 19, 2024 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two deaths —one in Sabine Parish and one in Rapides Parish—amid the recent cold snap that sent Louisiana into the 20s or lower. 

A 36-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman both died of hypothermia during the weather. 

The LDH shared the following tips on how to stay safe during future, similar cold snaps:

Test your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries.
Never use a stove or oven to heat a home.
Keep generators outdoors in a well-ventilated area away from doors, windows and vents.
Turn off generators and let them cool before refueling.
Keep generators dry to prevent electrocution.
Plug space heaters directly into the wall socket, not into extension cords.
Do not use a heater if the cords are frayed or splitting.
Place space heaters 3-5 feet away from bedding or other flammable materials.
Keep children away from the heater.
Never leave the heater unattended.

