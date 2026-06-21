Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescues 74 people and 6 pets following Tropical Storm Arthur

MARKSVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that 74 people and 6 pets were rescued from flood waters following Tropical Storm Arthur on Thursday in Avoyelles Parish.

The search and rescue operations were conducted alongside troopers from the Louisiana State Police and local first responders.

Agents with the department used specialized equipment, including trucks, vessels and amphibious track vehicles, to reach residents and bring them to safety.

The department said agents continued to coordinate with local first responders to assist with any additional evacuations or emergency needs as conditions were monitored.

Avoyelles Parish was among the hardest-hit areas, with parts of the parish receiving 2 feet of rain in a single day. More than 300 homes were damaged in the area from the storm, according to State Senator Heather Cloud.

On Thursday, following the heavy rain, Gov. Jeff Landry ordered a state of emergency for Avoyelles, as well as Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.

Landry also suspended Thursday's early voting in Avoyelles Parish for the June 27 election due to severe flooding.