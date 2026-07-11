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LSP: St. Amant woman killed in head-on crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 1032 near Debbie Lane in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on July 11.
Troopers say a 2016 Toyota Avalon was heading south on La. Highway 1032 when it crossed the center line in a left-hand curve and hit a northbound 2023 Dodge Ram head-on.
Gwendolyn Blank, 68, of St. Amant was a front seat passenger in the Toyota. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.
The Toyota's driver sustained moderate injuries and a teenage rear-seat passenger had minor injuries. The Dodge Ram's driver also sustained minor injuries.
All occupants were properly restrained and impairment is not suspected, according to troopers. Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.
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The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending the outcome of that investigation.
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