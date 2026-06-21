Storm recovery efforts continue in Pointe Coupee, Avoyelles parishes

AYOVELLES - Six parishes are under a state of emergency as recovery efforts continue following Tropical Storm Arthur.

Avoyelles Parish was among the hardest hit areas, with parts of the parish receiving 2 feet of rain in a single day. More than 300 homes were damaged in the area from the storm as well according to State Senator Heather Cloud.

Hope Hubbard, who lives in Avoyelles, is among those still dealing with the aftermath. Her home flooded in 2016 and flooded again when she was at work and got a call from her son saying water was rushing into their home.

"Thank God one of my son's friends came and pick them up and they went to another area," Hubbard said. "They didn't stay here. I mean, they couldn't. Whenever the water started rising, it blew this step out right here. So, the water just gushed in."

In neighboring Pointe Coupee Parish, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux spent the day serving 300 hot meals to people in both parishes who experienced flooding.

"We're trying to help the people of Pointe Coupee and of course our neighbors in Avoyelles Parish too," Thibodeaux said.

Pointe Coupee deputies were also out in Avoyelles Parish helping rescue people in areas like Plaucheville, where floodwater was still blocking roads Saturday afternoon.

"There's four feet of water on the road right now as we speak," Thibodeaux said. "So, it's still a bad situation in Avoyelles Parish. They're rescuing people in boats."

Pointe Coupee Parish President, Major Thibaut said he is working to figure out the needs of the people impacted so the parish can begin collecting donations based on those specific needs.

"We're going to take a strategic approach together with the other parishes," said Thibaut.

State Sen. Cloud said many of the impacted homeowners did not have flood insurance. She is encouraging everyone to report their storm damage at damage.la.gov.