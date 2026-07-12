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1 person injured after multi-vehicle crash closes left two lanes of I-110 southbound near Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE — One person was sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-110 southbound near Evangeline Street left the two left lanes blocked on Sunday afternoon.
According to emergency officials, the crash, which occurred around 2:10 p.m., involved four vehicles and resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.
The two left lanes of I-110 southbound remain closed as a result of the crash.
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Drivers traveling in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
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