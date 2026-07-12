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CAAWS shelter at full capacity, seeks foster families
BATON ROUGE — Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is in desperate need of assistance after the shelter announced that it is at max capacity.
According to CAAWS, the shelter, which operates as a no-kill facility, had only three dog adoptions in the entire month of June.
With all of the kennels filled, the shelter has no room for emergency placements or returned dogs.
CAAWS is seeking anyone who has space in their home to consider adopting, as the dogs in their care will remain at the shelter until they are adopted.
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