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Kentwood remains without internet following copper theft from AT&T lines
KENTWOOD — Crews with AT&T are currently working to restore internet service to the Town of Kentwood after copper was stolen from AT&T internet lines on Saturday.
The copper was stolen on Highway 51 near the old skating rink early Saturday morning, with AT&T arriving to restore services around 5:34 p.m. following a phone call with city officials around 3:56 p.m.
As of Sunday, Kentwood remains without internet.
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A representative from the AT&T office in Amite told WBRZ that while there is no timeline for restoration, the town should receive internet access by the end of the day.
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