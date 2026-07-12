Kentwood remains without internet following copper theft from AT&T lines

KENTWOOD — Crews with AT&T are currently working to restore internet service to the Town of Kentwood after copper was stolen from AT&T internet lines on Saturday.

The copper was stolen on Highway 51 near the old skating rink early Saturday morning, with AT&T arriving to restore services around 5:34 p.m. following a phone call with city officials around 3:56 p.m.

As of Sunday, Kentwood remains without internet.

A representative from the AT&T office in Amite told WBRZ that while there is no timeline for restoration, the town should receive internet access by the end of the day.