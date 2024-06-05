89°
Louisiana Department of Health unit in East Baton Rouge closed through week after Tuesday's storms

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health's East Baton Rouge Parish unit has been closed through the rest of the week following Tuesday afternoon's storms.

LDH's Baton Rouge office, located at 353 N. 12th Street, is expected to reopen Monday pending the completion of repairs for damage sustained by the storm.

Residents in need of health services they typically receive from the East Baton Rouge Public Health Unit can visit other locations listed here.

