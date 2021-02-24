Louisiana Department of Health confirms additional death tied to ice storm

Photo: Pixabay

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an additional death related to the winter storm that wreaked havoc on Louisiana in February 2021, bringing the statewide total to 6 deaths.

The Caddo Parish coroner confirmed the death of a 61-year-old man who froze to death as a result of the below freezing temperatures brought on by the winter storm.

Below are details on the six deaths the LDH has confirmed as of Feb. 24:



50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground

74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure

77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned

68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage

44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage

61-year-old male, Caddo Parish, exposure

For more information on the Department of Health's winter safety tips, click here.