63°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Department of Health confirms additional death tied to ice storm
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an additional death related to the winter storm that wreaked havoc on Louisiana in February 2021, bringing the statewide total to 6 deaths.
The Caddo Parish coroner confirmed the death of a 61-year-old man who froze to death as a result of the below freezing temperatures brought on by the winter storm.
Below are details on the six deaths the LDH has confirmed as of Feb. 24:
- 50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
- 74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure
- 77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned
- 68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
- 44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
- 61-year-old male, Caddo Parish, exposure
For more information on the Department of Health's winter safety tips, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community mourns the loss of 13-year-old killed in pileup on Hwy 190
-
100 educators vaccinated at Baton Rouge General Wednesday
-
Walmart, CVS among new pharmacies approved to administer COVID-19 vaccination shots
-
Businesses are cautiously optimistic as LSU anticipates mostly normal operations for fall...
-
Accused hitman free despite 3 murder charges; police say those cases are...