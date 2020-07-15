Louisiana daycare worker arrested for allegedly breaking 2-year-old's arm

SLIDELL - An employee at a St. Tammany Parish daycare is facing criminal charges after parents told police their 2-year-old was hurt in her care.

The sheriff's office says the incident was reported July 8 at a daycare on Rosemeade Drive in Slidell. The parents contacted deputies after they brought their child to a hospital and learned through X-rays that the toddler's arm was broken.

Through an investigation, the sheriff's office learned that Leann Simon, 34, had allegedly twisted the child's arm behind its back before lifting the victim up by the arm.

Simon was booked into the the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.