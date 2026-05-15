Nottoway Plantation owners file lawsuit a year after mansion burns down

PLAQUEMINE — The owners of the Nottoway Plantation, which burned down a year ago, have filed a lawsuit against the Iberville Parish government.

The Nottoway Plantation, the largest in the South, burned down on May 15, 2025.

The lawsuit, which includes Parish President Chris Daigle and the City of Plaquemine, claimed the Plaquemine Fire Department failed to fully extinguish the flames after containing the fire, as Daigle, who is a volunteer firefighter, allegedly told fire crews to stand down, allowing the fire to later rekindle.

Daigle said that Plaquemine was one of several responding fire departments that day and that the claims were false, according to a report by The Advocate.

The lawsuit also claimed that the Iberville Parish Council contributed to the damages by failing to maintain an adequate water supply, as the only fire hydrant available was allegedly operating at less than half capacity.

The lawsuit also included Safe Home Monitoring Inc., whose alarm system allegedly failed to notify the owners of the fire.