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Deputies arrest man accused of burglarizing Assumption Parish home
NAPOLEONVILLE – Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of items from an Assumption Parish home.
Marlon Mollere, 41, allegedly broke into a house down the street from his own home on Ewell Street on May 7 and stole goods valued between $1,000 to $5,000.
Detectives identified Mollere as a suspect from electronic surveillance footage.
Deputies arrested Mollere near Paincourtville on Thursday. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on simple burglary and felony theft. He was also arrested as a fugitive from Ascension Parish on theft charges.
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Mollere was booked on a $100,000 bond.
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