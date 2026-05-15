Former LSU player, Livonia High alum presents 7 Pointe Coupee Parish students with $5,000 scholarships

LIVONIA — Former LSU football player Patrick Queen presented seven Pointe Coupee Parish students with athletic scholarships worth $5,000 each.

The recipients of the first annual Patrick Queen Level Up 6IX Athletic Scholarship are De'Morion Douglas, Christopher Nelson and Emma Sparks of Livonia High School, and Daniela Corona, Jilyan Andre, Paris Hayse and Tyson Cole of the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.

Queen said that the scholarships represent "not only athletic ability, but also the hard work, sacrifice, leadership and commitment it takes to pursue what you truly love."

"CONGRATULATIONS to all recipients. Continue to LEVEL UP!!" Queen, a Livonia High School alumnus, said.

Queen recently became the namesake of a football stadium that both Livonia High School and the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee will use.

Queen was a part of the 2019 LSU National Championship team and was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. He currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.