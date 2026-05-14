Man who spent over a year in prison sues Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, claims wrongful arrest

LIVINGSTON -- A man who spent over a year in jail on drug charges that have now been dismissed is suing the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, claiming a deputy wrongfully arrested him.

Troy Tate's lawyer, Garret DeReus, filed a lawsuit last month against Livingston Parish Deputy Keaston Evitt and Sheriff Jason Ard after Tate spent 13 months in jail at the Livingston Parish Detention Center, stemming from his arrest in July 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Evitt arrested the 50-year-old alongside three other people while investigating suspected drugs in a home along Blount Lane in Walker.

The document said authorities found fentanyl, LSD, and mushrooms inside a tool shed near the home. Tate was taken into custody because Evitt believed he could access them.

DeReus argued Tate did not live at the home, nor was he involved in the sale of drugs. He also alleges Evitt violated his client's Fourth Amendment right because LPSO had no probable cause to arrest him.

Kelvin "Bo Bo" Johnson, Christopher Jones, and Jessica Thornton were also arrested. Tate was released after Johnson was convicted of selling drugs and is seeking damages for his imprisonment, tarnished work reputation and attorney fees.

The sheriff's office disputed the claims, stating that there was no probable cause to arrest Tate and that Evitt cannot be sued under a statute barring peace officers from being sued for civil claims. LPSO is asking for the suit to be dismissed.