Zachary High School assistant basketball coach arrested for sex crimes involving student

ZACHARY - A Zachary High School teacher and coach was arrested Thursday for alleged sex crimes against a student.

The Zachary Police Department said Timothy "Tim" Ta'Juan Johnson was booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile, prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student, molestation of a juvenile and improper telephone communications.

Zachary officers said the crimes allegedly took place in Zachary and Baton Rouge.

The Zachary Community School District released a statement following Johnson's arrest, saying that he had been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to the district.

"The conduct alleged is deeply troubling and wholly inconsistent with the standards and expectations

of the District employees. The safety, well-being, and protection of our students remain our highest

priority," the school said.

Neither the police department or the school district gave specifics about the alleged crimes.

"Because this matter involves personnel issues and the privacy of a student, the district is unable to comment on specific details at this time," the statement said.