Louisiana Coroner: Inmate, 72, dies after reported beating

Friday, June 24 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 72-year-old man who reportedly was beaten in a Louisiana city jail has died weeks later at a hospital, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

Bobbie Young was brought to the hospital June 3 with head injuries and died there Monday, the statement said.

Another inmate is accused of beating Young, said Sgt. Angie Willhite, a Shreveport Police spokesperson. She said she did not immediately have the other inmate’s name, or the charges either man was arrested on.

Officials said an autopsy will determine the cause of Young’s death.

