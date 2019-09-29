86°
Louisiana college system to work with CIA recruitment effort
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's historically black university system has been selected to participate in a CIA recruitment program.
The Southern University System has signed an agreement with the Central Intelligence Agency that sets up the framework for the workforce development effort.
The agreement allows the CIA to work with Southern's five campuses and their staff on classroom workshops, curriculum development and student recruitment activities. The agency also will do a campus advertising campaign.
Southern says the recruitment effort is part of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which is working with several colleges on the partnerships with the CIA.
