Louisiana Book Festival hosting series of writing seminars ahead of weekend festival

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Book Festival is holding a series of writing workshops from a former Louisiana Poet Laureate, multiple award-winning authors and a top-selling literary agent on Friday.

The three-hour wiring workshops held at the State Library of Louisiana in Baton Rouge are open to writers of all levels of experience.

"The annual WordShop seminars add a special dimension to the festival, providing aspiring and seasoned writers with practical instruction on how to improve their craft," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "We're fortunate to have such a talented group of established authors on hand to share their wisdom and technique with our seminar attendees this year."

From 9 a.m. to noon, poet Julie Kane, the recipient of the 2025 Louisiana Writer Award and the Louisiana Poet Laureate for the 2011-2013 term, will be hosting "Does Your Writing Smell? The Power of 'The Fifth Sense'." At the same time, writer and editor Michele Filgate will host "Building a Writing Career."

In the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., novelist, poet, speaker and writing teacher Kionna Walker LeMalle will host "The Great Character Surrender," while award-winning children's book author and literary agent Jesse Byrd hosts "Selling Your Story: Strategies from a Top-Selling Literary Agent."

Instructors will also attend the Louisiana Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 1.

