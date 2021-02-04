65°
Louisiana bank transformed into $700K 'dream home'

By: Falon Brown
WINNSBORO, La. - A former bank in Franklin Parish is up for sale- but not in its original form!

This 10,000-square-foot building has been renovated into a one-of-a-kind home with an industrial aesthetic.

With two full-size kitchens, three full bathrooms, five bedrooms, several living areas, concrete walls, and two full-sized bank vaults, this home will let you host extended families or lock yourself away when doomsday comes.

For the low price of $700,000, it can be yours!

Click here to view more details about the home, or take a video tour

