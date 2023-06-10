Louisiana auditor to do review of sexual misconduct policies

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's legislative auditor says he hopes to complete a review of the state government policies for handling sexual misconduct allegations before the legislative session starts in March.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican, requested the performance audit from Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office after a top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards resigned following sexual harassment accusations.

Purpera said Monday that he'll follow the list of items sought by the senator, including a review of state agency policies for responding to such accusations and possible ways to strengthen those procedures.

He said his office also will compare Louisiana's sexual harassment policies for handling allegations to those of other states.

Edwards' deputy chief of staff Johnny Anderson left his job last month after being accused of sexual harassment. Anderson denies wrongdoing.