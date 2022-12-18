Louisiana Art & Science Museum without power for more than 48 hours due to underground cable fault

BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown has left the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in the dark for nearly 48 hours.

Officials said the power first went out at LASM and surrounding buildings around 3 p.m. Thursday. Entergy reportedly told museum staff their power would be back on by that night.

As of Saturday evening, the museum is still in the dark.

Entergy officials told WBRZ Saturday they discovered the outage was caused by an underground cable fault, and the problem is isolated to the museum.

Entergy provided several generators in an attempt to restore power temporarily, but they weren't enough to fire up the entire facility, according to museum staff. Crews are out working Saturday evening to hopefully repair the cable and get the building switched back to utility power.

LASM has postponed their fourth annual "A Very Merry Museum" event, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, and the museum will remain closed until further notice due to the outage.

While waiting to get their power back, museum officials say they still hosted nearly 300 students Friday from across the state for "educational, hands-on activities and tours."