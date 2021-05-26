72°
Louisiana alligator found on Texas beach, taken for rehabilitation
MALAQUITE BEACH, Tx. - A Louisiana alligator was found on a Texas beach Monday, hundreds of miles away from its natural environment.
Padre Island National Seashore agents identified the alligator's home state by a tail notch and tags found on its feet.
After consulting with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, officials transported the alligator to a rehabilitation facility to let it "recover from its long journey."
