Louisiana alligator found on Texas beach, taken for rehabilitation

3 hours 6 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, May 25 2021 May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 9:44 PM May 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NPS Photo/K. Rogers

MALAQUITE BEACH, Tx. - A Louisiana alligator was found on a Texas beach Monday, hundreds of miles away from its natural environment.

Padre Island National Seashore agents identified the alligator's home state by a tail notch and tags found on its feet.

After consulting with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, officials transported the alligator to a rehabilitation facility to let it "recover from its long journey."

