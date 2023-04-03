73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Looming deadlines, much unfinished business await Congress

5 years 4 months 6 days ago Saturday, November 25 2017 Nov 25, 2017 November 25, 2017 11:07 AM November 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

WASHINGTON - There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol.
  
It'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
  
The big ticket items are tax cuts, a potential government shutdown and lots of leftover spending bills. They could unravel just as easily as advance, given the factionalism, gamesmanship and partisanship.
  
There's only a four-week window until a Christmas deadline, barely enough time for complicated negotiations even if December stays on the rails.
  
Democrats and Republicans have reasons to cooperate, particularly on spending increases for the Pentagon and domestic agencies whose budgets otherwise would be frozen.
  
An additional round of hurricane aid should be bipartisan, and efforts to reauthorize a popular health care program for children seem to be on track.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days