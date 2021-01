Longtime TV host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 at 87

Photo: New York Times

Talk show host and former CNN interviewer Larry King has tested positive for COVID-19.

King, 87, has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, according to CNN.

King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has dealt with other medical issues over the years, including several heart attacks, quintuple bypass surgery, and lung cancer.