Longtime La. police chief dead at 71

ALBANY - An area police chief who held his position for decades has passed away.

The Albany Volunteer Fire Department announced Monday morning that Albany Police Chief Russell Hutchinson had passed away at age 71.

According to the Livingston Parish News, Hutchinson had served as the town's elected chief for 11 terms and more than 40 years. Hutchinson reportedly first took office on Sept. 30, 1978.

Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time.