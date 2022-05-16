82°
Latest Weather Blog
Log truck, school bus, cars collide in Bogalusa; only minor injuries reported
BOGALUSA - Highway 10 was shut down Monday afternoon due to a crash involving two cars, a bus carrying students, and a logging truck.
Pictures from WWLTV showed one of the cars covered in logs, the truck partially overturned, and the side of the school bus shredded.
Injuries were reportedly minor. According to police, the highway will be shut down for several hours for cleanup.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiki Tubing owner arrested in molestation case, facing separate lawsuit for death...
-
State asks living man for death certificate
-
After decades in Baton Rouge, state fair heading to Ascension Parish
-
Baker mayor to receive large pay raise amounting to $25,000 this summer
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB
-
Southern wins game 1 over UAPB