Log truck, school bus, cars collide in Bogalusa; only minor injuries reported

3 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, May 16 2022 May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 4:59 PM May 16, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

BOGALUSA - Highway 10 was shut down Monday afternoon due to a crash involving two cars, a bus carrying students, and a logging truck.

Pictures from WWLTV showed one of the cars covered in logs, the truck partially overturned, and the side of the school bus shredded. 

Injuries were reportedly minor. According to police, the highway will be shut down for several hours for cleanup. 

