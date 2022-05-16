Log truck, school bus, cars collide in Bogalusa; only minor injuries reported

BOGALUSA - Highway 10 was shut down Monday afternoon due to a crash involving two cars, a bus carrying students, and a logging truck.

Pictures from WWLTV showed one of the cars covered in logs, the truck partially overturned, and the side of the school bus shredded.

Injuries were reportedly minor. According to police, the highway will be shut down for several hours for cleanup.