78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local rapper NBA Youngboy released from prison in EBR

1 hour 31 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 August 15, 2019 6:44 AM August 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Overnight local rapper NBA Youngboy was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Prosecutors say the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, violated the terms of his probation for a 2016 shooting. Part of his probation involved him staying away from guns.

Gaulden was found with a firearm in Miami, Florida on May 12 after a deadly shootout involving his entourage. A bystander was killed during that shootout.

After the shooting, he was brought back to Louisiana.

His next probation hearing is set for August 30.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days