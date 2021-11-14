Local non-profit still serving the community following intentional fire set to home

BATON ROUGE - Charred wood remains after a fire was set inside the helping home, belonging to 'It Takes a Village,' but members are back just a day later serving the community.

"Things are different today cause we're reorganizing, we're a bit disorganized, we're a bit flustered, we're missing our clothes and things like that but there was never a question about our commitment to be here because at the end of the day, we're going to be who we say we are and we're here to love people through all their stuff."

Tiffany Simpson, Executive Director of It Takes a Village BR, didn't hesitate to get back out and lend a helping hand, despite the news of a former helper, 54-year-old Audrey Frederick, allegedly starting the fire inside the house before sunrise Saturday.

"I know there's issues that are in this community and that's why we're here. That's the reason why we're here and why we need to be here because for people who don't have anyone else, Simpson said.

Two people were inside at the time of the fire and made it out unharmed. Though they lost nearly everything inside the house, the community still gathers, helping one another.

Still serving every Sunday, and now, keeping the faith to rebuild.

"I truly believe that something is going to come out of this and it's something better than we could've imagined," said Simpson. "We're still holding on to that hope."

They are accepting monetary donations, cold-weather clothes like jackets, and any building supplies and shelves.

You can donate by going to their website, ittakesavillagebr.org.