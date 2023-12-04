Latest Weather Blog
Local High Schools to compete in 2023 LHSAA Championship
BATON ROUGE - The 2023 high school football season is winding down, and now it's time for the LHSAA Prep Classic.
Teams across the state will travel to New Orleans to fight for their Division's Title.
Here are some teams from the Greater Baton Rouge Area who will be heading to Caesar's Superdome this week.
THURSDAY
Division IV (Select)
#5 Riverside Academy (12-1) vs #2 Southern Lab (12-1) - 3:30 pm
FRIDAY
Division III (Non-select)
#4 Union Parish (9-4) vs #3 St. James (11-2) - 3:30 pm
Trending News
Division I (Select)
#8 Acadiana (11-2) vs #3 Catholic - B.R. (11-2) - 7:00 pm
SATURDAY
Division I (Non-select)
#6 Zachary (12-1) vs #1 Ruston (13-0) - 7:00 pm
You can find the full list of schools heading to the LHSAA Championship here.
If you plan on going to New Orleans to support your team, The Caesars Superdome is a cashless operation including all concessions, merchandise, and parking. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any parking, retail, or concession locations within Caesars Superdome.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed, multiple others hurt in shooting that broke up ATV trail...
-
At least one dead in chaos at Port Hudson gathering
-
Cyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run off Airline Highway Saturday morning
-
Broadmoor Christmas parade rolled through neighborhood Saturday
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced