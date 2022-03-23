Latest Weather Blog
Local health providers address Zika concern
BATON ROUGE - Local health providers say their phones have been ringing off the hook as word about the Zika virus spreads.
"We have gotten a lot of questions from our clients, pregnant women and families in Baton Rouge regarding the Zika virus," said Dana Brewer, a certified nurse and midwife.
World health experts say the Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease that poses serious consequences for pregnant women.
If infected, the baby's brain may not fully develop.
"The number one concern is for pregnant women who have traveled abroad, mostly to South and Central America," said Breuer.
Symptoms include red eye, fever and other flu-like symptoms.
United Blood Services asks that anyone who has traveled to affected regions not donate blood for at least 28 days upon return.
Trending News
Most people who have contracted the disease recover fairly quickly and do not need to be hospitalized. For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU hoping to improve campus through state funds
-
Windy weather caused house fire to spread to neighboring home
-
'We understand this is a sensitive issue': online charter school pushing ahead...
-
Broken storm drain covers 'in progress' for repairs
-
Burglars guessed storage facility's passcode, stole jewels and clothing
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade