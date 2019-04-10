Local group wants to "heal" Baton Rouge by planting a seed a day

BATON ROUGE- Spring time in the capital city means it's time for Grow Baton Rouge to start planting.

The organization is part of The CEO Mind group of community initiatives to help "heal" the city.

"Helping the city heal itself through healthy nutrition, the connection between food, health, and wellness," said president Jasiri Basel.

Basel says in order to do that, the goal is to plant a seed a day. Sunday, volunteers replanted vegetables at one of the plots on Gus Young.

"People in the community can take things from there and we also use produce from our community gardens inside of our mobile markets," said Basel.

One of the groups main initiatives is getting local kids involved.

"Basically it just makes for a good foundation," said Director Tonya Pollard. She says the kids take what they learn outside in the yard and apply it to STEM-based activities in their community center.

"If we can start working with the youth at a young age, teaching them the importance of eating healthy, of growing their own food, it will just make for stronger communities, stronger adults," said Basel.

Basel and Pollard say if kids can do it, anyone can.

"We try not to build overly complex things in the community because we want people to replicate, see the process, learn the process, that way you go home inspired to a point to where you go oh it's that simple? I can plant something. I can get this done," said Basel.

Grow Baton Rouge has about a dozen plots throughout the city now but has a lofty goal of expanding to that to more than 500 by next year.