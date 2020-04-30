Local graphics company posts inspirational messages across Baton Rouge amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE - The outbreak of novel coronavirus in Baton Rouge has resulted in unimaginable heartache, but amid the catastrophe left in its wake, some of Baton Rouge's residents are empowering others by finding ways to increase their hope, or to simply make them smile.

One business that's taken it upon themselves to encourage locals is Rebel Graphix.

The company produces signs and when EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome lifted a ban on posting signage in the capital city, Rebel Graphix hastened to create and post encouraging messages throughout Baton Rouge.

Some of their signs say, "Haircuts coming soon," while others say "Alexa, skip to May."

Words carry weight, and most residents would agree that the humorous messages help by giving people a reason to smile during a difficult time.