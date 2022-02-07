Local flower shops raising prices due to high Valentine's Day demand

BATON ROUGE - A week ahead of the biggest day of the year for flower shops, florists at the Original Heroman's are working tirelessly, snipping stems and trimming thorns to ensure those beautiful arrangements are ready for Valentine's day.

"I must have emailed my rose guy about ten times, are you sure I’m getting my flowers? Are you sure? And so far it’s worked out pretty well," David Heroman, President of Heroman's Florist, said.

A lack of delivery drivers is driving the cost of transportation up. Coupled with an increased consumer demand for delivery, the business had no choice but to raise the prices of their romantic inventory.

"We’re only doing about a ten percent increase, that’s mainly to handle transportation costs. We’re eating the additional costs for just the flowers themselves. So you won’t see it that much. We went up like $5 on roses, and so it’s a little incremental four and a half percent increase over the last year," Heroman said.

The business is urging any customers who want their orders on time for Valentine's day to place their orders as soon as possible.