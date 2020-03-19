Local favorite Frank's Restaurant temporarily closed due to health concerns

BATON ROUGE – A restaurant people have been dining at for decades, especially if they’re in the mood for a homemade biscuit, is temporarily shutting down.

The owners of Frank’s Restaurant say the decision was difficult but one that needed to be made to ensure their family’s health.

“My brother and I are both type one diabetics, so that puts us down right away,” Frank Dedman III said. “My dad has Parkinson's, and my wife has a baby on the way. We’re eight months pregnant.”

Frank Dedman III is the third generation in his family to help run two Frank’s Restaurants. The first one opened in 1972 in Baton Rouge. The second location is in Prairieville. But Thursday, the family decided they have to close the doors due to health concerns surrounding coronavirus.

“We have to take care of ourselves,” Frank Dedman II said.

Another hurdle, Governor John Bel Edwards put restrictions on restaurants to only sell take out.

“The problem we have with the to-go’s is people don’t want to come inside to get it. Other restaurants have a drive-thru, and we don’t have that. Of course we’re short-handed so it all falls on the family,” Dedman II said.

Dedman II says they were able to pay their employees one more time before closing up. In order to bring them back in, they’ll be relying heavily on business aid. The governor announced Thursday small businesses are eligible for SBA loans up to $2 million. The Dedmans plan to apply.

“It helps me rest assured that I will be able to lay my head down on my pillow and get some sleep,” Dedman III said.

With some possible relief, the family is not hanging up the apron. They’ve survived and even provided during natural disasters before.

“We fed the National Guard, we fed Entergy and FEMA. We’ve been there for them as they have been there for us,” Dedman II said.

That’s why the family says they’ll survive this, too. They’re planning on reopening once the restrictions are lifted.

“We’re going to be there. We’re going to come back,” Dedman II said.

In the meantime, if anyone wants to help the restaurant, Frank Dedman II is asking people to purchase gift cards to Frank’s. You can do that here.