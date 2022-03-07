Latest Weather Blog
Local crowds show up to support trucker 'Freedom Convoy'
BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen Baton Rouge residents gathered on the Narin Drive I-10 overpass, waving American flags and displaying posters with words of support.
"We've been getting so many honks passing through here," attendee Chris Alexander said.
The honks are from the horns of big rig truck drivers on their cross-country 'Freedom Convoy.'
"And we want them to know when they pass through, they have support because of the courage they are showing," Alexander said.
Truckers are protesting federal COVID-19 mandates, and these folks say the truck drivers are a vital part of the country's supply chain, transporting goods throughout the nation.
"Take it for granted until the supply chain is broken, and our truckers on our highways are our supply chain," supporter Susie Labry said.
Filipe Lopez is a truck driver from San Diego who was passing through Baton Rouge.
"I think it's awesome. They are starting to realize that truckers are the backbone," Lopez said. "I think that it's good, awesome that they are coming out and supporting us with that."
Locals also gathered on I-12 near Millerville Road, as well as on overpasses in Denham Springs and Covington to show their support.
