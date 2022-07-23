Local charities helping kids prepare for the new school year

BATON ROUGE - Schools are reopening in just a few short weeks, and more than 700 children in East Baton Rouge now have a new backpack and the basic essentials to go back to class thanks to local organizations lending a hand.

"I'mma miss them, but at the same time, since the summer has been going on, it's time for them to get out of the house," Jesse Profit, a father of three, said.

While parents are ready for their little ones to get back to the classrooms, the kids say they are not.

"We don't have that much fun," his son said.

With only a few weeks left, Profit is making sure they have everything they need.

"That stuff be high, they probably will charge about $50, $60, maybe more than that, just a couple books, binders, all of that," Profit said.

With inflation at a 40-year high, supplies aren't exactly cheap. That's why local charities are helping parents with the burden.

"There's a great need at this time. We're happy we are able to contribute and provide to the community, as our mission was to do," Michelle Lewis, co-founder of GIVE 365 BR, said.

On Saturday, 400 backpacks were given to students outside the Baton Rouge police headquarters. In Zachary, an additional 300 backpacks were given to students at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

"Our goal is just to give back to the community with school supplies, food, fun, games. Give the kids an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the heat," youth coordinator for Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Aleshia Taylor, said.

Anyone in need of help with basic supplies can reach out to GIVE 365 BR.