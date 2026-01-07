Latest Weather Blog
Local bar closing Perkins Road location, but hints at possible return in social media post
BATON ROUGE — Uncle Earl's on Perkins Road bid farewell to Baton Rouge on social media Wednesday, but maybe not permanently.
According to a post on Uncle Earl's Instagram page, a new business will open at 3753 Perkins Rd. on Jan. 15.
The bar's current owners bought it in 2018, the post says, and "reimagined it as a place that has become a staple in the Baton Rouge bar scene."
However, the bar may not be gone forever. It made multiple hints at a possible future return.
"While this may not be the final chapter, it is the end of an era," the post read.
It later added, "Everyone's favorite uncle may be saying goodbye for now... but legends have a way of making a comeback."
Anyone with an Uncle Earl's gift card has a week to use it at the bar. After it closes, gift cards can be used at The Colonel's Club or Schlittz & Giggles.
The post also said anyone with an upcoming event scheduled at Uncle Earl's should not worry and management will make sure they are "all set."
