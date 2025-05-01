85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local artists featured at new installation in Perkins Rowe

2 hours 24 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 10:04 AM May 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A handful of local artists are being featured by a new installation in Perkins Rowe. 

The display, which is located in the corner space next to Body Sculpt Barre Studio, shows four local artists' work in the windows for shoppers to see. 

The featured artists are Jordan Hefler, David Losavio, Loveday Funck and Emily Seba of Fat Cat Designs. 

The display will remain up through July and many of the pieces on display can be purchased. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days