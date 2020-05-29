Local artist paints storefronts with positive messages for "Reflect Love" initiative

BATON ROUGE - When the COVID-19 health crisis temporarily brought everyday life to a screeching halt, writers, painters, and artists of all genres suddenly found themselves with more time for their favorite crafts.

While many artists use their talent as a way to express a variety of deep emotions, local artist and LSU Fine Arts graduate Ellen Ogden is using her skills as a painter to bring uplift a community that's been through a lot.

The effects of novel coronavirus have been devastating in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas, and as locals struggle to recuperate, Ogden wanted to do all she could to give them some encouragement to keep going.

So, as part of an initiative she's named the "Reflect Love Project," Ogden is painting uplifting messages on storefronts across the parish.

Now, passersby at JoVI's Taco's on Coursey Boulevard, Umami on Burbank Drive, and even Best Antiques in Denham will see bright and colorful messages that say, "Keep going," "sprinkle joy," and of course, "reflect love."

WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson asked Ogden what inspires her work and Ogden replied, "I read recently that you can't have faith and fear exist in the same realm."

She went on to explain, "I feel that when I'm putting these loving phrases out there, it ... makes people want to do good. Beauty has power to move people to feel good and stable."

Business owners and others who'd like to see these uplifting messages on their storefronts or windows cost can contact Ogden via her Instagram account at @elloartist.

Cost can either be paid forward to another business or community effort or to Ogden herself, who will accept only a portion of the payment and then donate the rest.