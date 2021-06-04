Local animal shelter struggling with over capacity

BATON ROUGE- Companion Animal Allience Shelter is filling up quickly and they need your help to get their furry friends a home.

“Currently we have 199 dogs and 99 cats it’s been a high influx of dogs and a lull in adoptions,” said Development Director Emily Jackson.

Jackson says December is usually a busy time of year for the shelter due to the holidays, but January and February are when the adoptions decrease and their intake increases.

“On average we’re receiving 15 or more animals a day and we’re having about half of those adopted,” said Jackson.

The shelter has 137 kennels, but right now they caring for 199 animals that’s more than 30 animals too many.

“We are doubling up as much as we can puppy and or dogs that come in together that we already know have a relationship or friends together,” said Jackson

Emily says they provide a temporary home for animals that are rescued, stray or surrendered by an owner, even if they don’t have space.

“Well we are open admission open intake which means we don't turn a single animal away,” said Jackson. “We will continue to put animals where we possibly can to give them a safe place, it’s better than where they were before.”

The shelter plans to keep taking in as many animals as they can until someone comes to give them a permanent home.

All animals adopted have their shots and they send you home with a bag of food for any questions on adopting or fostering you can click here.