Loaded gun found in 4-year-old's bookbag

Image: Amite Police Department

AMITE - Police said a 4-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to school in Amite Friday, and both his parents were arrested as a result.

Amite City Police Chief Jerry Trabona said nobody was hurt or threatened by the gun, which was taken by a teacher.

According to police the boy showed a girl the gun in his bookbag, and the girl told her teacher. Trabona said the teacher initially thought the boy had brought a toy gun until she looked in the bag and realized it was a real firearm.

Chief Trabona said officers later arrested the boy's mother and father, 30-year-old Kenisha Steptoe and 36-year-old Kenji Steptoe, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Police said they also contacted the Department of Children and Family Services to investigate the child's situation.

Trabona said this is the youngest person he's seen with a gun in his 36 years working in law enforcement.