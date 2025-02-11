Latest Weather Blog
Loaded gun found in 4-year-old's bookbag
AMITE - Police said a 4-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to school in Amite Friday, and both his parents were arrested as a result.
Amite City Police Chief Jerry Trabona said nobody was hurt or threatened by the gun, which was taken by a teacher.
According to police the boy showed a girl the gun in his bookbag, and the girl told her teacher. Trabona said the teacher initially thought the boy had brought a toy gun until she looked in the bag and realized it was a real firearm.
Chief Trabona said officers later arrested the boy's mother and father, 30-year-old Kenisha Steptoe and 36-year-old Kenji Steptoe, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Police said they also contacted the Department of Children and Family Services to investigate the child's situation.
Trabona said this is the youngest person he's seen with a gun in his 36 years working in law enforcement.
