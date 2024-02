Load of trash scattered on Walker roundabout after truck overturns

WALKER - A roundabout at Walker South Road and Interstate 12 was partially closed Monday after an 18-wheeler hauling trash overturned.

Photos shared by the Walker Police Department showed the load of trash strewn across one of the entrances of the roundabout.

Police said the roundabout and the I-12 eastbound exit ramp were closed for three hours, but opened back up just before 3:30 p.m.