Livingston Parish teenager accused of killing newborn, hiding body in tote bag

7 hours 57 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, November 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs 14-year-old girl allegedly killed her newborn baby and hid it in a tote bag, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

LPSO said deputies were called to a hospital on Friday after medical staff reported that a teen had recently given birth at her home. Deputies went to the home, where they found the dead newborn in a tote bag with "extensive injuries to the neck." LPSO believes the teen hid her pregnancy from her family. 

"Medical personnel believe the infant was carried to full term, born alive and killed immediately after birth," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The 14-year-old was originally charged with failure to seek assistance and obstruction of justice, but LPSO said an autopsy determined the baby's cause of death to be homicide. She has since been additionally charged with first-degree murder. 

