Livingston Parish student earns perfect score on the ACT

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A student from the Livingston Parish Public School system is being honored Thursday for achieving a perfect score on the ACT.

According to a release from the school system, student Brayden Aime earned a perfect 36 on the ACT earlier this year. Aime is a senior at French Settlement High School and says this was his second time taking the standardized test.

“I felt relieved when I got my score. I knew my family would want me to take again if I hadn’t done that,” he said.

Aime says he earned a 34 on his first attempt last year.

He plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Yale University in the fall to pursue a double degree in Computer Science and Mathematics, with a minor in International Relations.