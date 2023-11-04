Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says August shooting on Juban Road was self-defense; no charges filed

UPDATE: The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying the incident occured due to road rage and the person who fired the shots did so in self-defense, leading to no charge against the shooter.

Here's the full statement:

"After a thorough examination of the evidence & witness statements, our investigation - pending the autopsy report - points to this being a case of road rage. Our investigation leads us to believe the shots fired were done so in self defense. There have been no charges filed against the shooter at this time. If you have information on this case and have yet to come forward, please contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241."

-----

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man injured in a shooting at the intersection of Juban and Brown Roads Wednesday later died from his injuries, deputies said.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, both the shooter and injured person were on the scene when police arrived around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The injured person, later identified by deputies as Joshua Stewart, 35, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Deputies took the shooter into custody for questioning.

Police say that details are limited and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241.