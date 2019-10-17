61°
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help in locating man

Thursday, October 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
John Bailey

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a man named John Bailey in connection with the theft of a vehicle. 

Authorities say Bailey may have recently relocated to an area outside of Livingston Parish. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.

More information can be found on the Sheriff's Facebook post below. 

