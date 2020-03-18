Livingston Parish schools handed out nearly 14,000 meals Wednesday

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish public schools are feeding all students free breakfast and lunch.

Due to Coronavirus concerns, school faculty and staff in Livingston Parish are now delivering food to students in a drive-through manner. Just over 14,000 meals were handed out to students across Livingston Parish Wednesday.

"It's very important. One in four students in Livingston Parish are identified as having food insecurities. So as much as they come to school for education and learning experiences, they also come there for a sense of food security," Director of Child Nutrition Sommer Purvis said.

Fourteen campuses across the parish will offer meals. But Wednesday at Denham Springs Junior High, hundreds of people showed up.

Parents like Steven Parker say he's glad that his children can still be fed.

"This is good and nutritious food that they will eat and have eaten, so that's a good thing," Parker said.

The shutdown over coronavirus poses some challenges to families and faculty. The district says it is encouraging reading and long-distance learning while school is out.

Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis says he remains confident that an education plan will be ready whether students are in school or not.

"This is a great opportunity for us to jump in, and for some of our teachers to try some things that some are very comfortable with but some of them are not as comfortable with. I think that's the silver lining. It allows us to explore new opportunities," Purvis said.

For now, the free school meals are something parents say is welcome to get them through these uncertain times.

"This is just a great opportunity that they've opened it up to not only Livingston Parish students but also other kids that live in the district," Amanda Woosley said.

On Monday and Wednesday of next week, staff will distribute free meals again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.