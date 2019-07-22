Livingston Parish rolling out 22 new school buses to replace those lost in 2016 flood

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish school system announced Monday that nearly two dozen brand new school buses will be bringing students to and from school when the new semester starts.

The district says 22 new buses will be rolled out in about two weeks when classes resume.

“We instituted a system-wide upgrade plan in 2015 that would allow us to add 10 to 12 new busses to our fleet each year to ensure that we had the safest, most efficient buses on the road for our drivers and students. But that plan had to be escalated somewhat after the flood in 2016, when we lost more than 70 buses,” Transportation Supervisor Joshua Day said.

The new vehicles are equipped with the latest safety features and three-eye cameras, which records video at the front, back and entrance. Twenty of the new buses are regular-size and two are smaller models, specially equipped for special needs students.

School officials said they plan to return to their normal bus replacement schedule after this year.