Livingston Parish residents with elevated utilities are eligible for flood insurance discount in October

Wednesday, September 17 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Starting Oct. 1, select Livingston Parish residents will be eligible for a discount on their flood insurance. 

At the start of the month, residents with an air conditioner, furnace, hot water heater or solar battery system that is elevated above the first floor or built at the Base Flood Elevation will receive a 5% discount on their insurance. 

Equipment must be permanently installed in the correction location and proper documentation must be provided to qualify, Parish President Randy Delatte said.

"These combined changes mean your insurance bill can go down even more, we're lowering costs while making Livingston Parish safer and stronger against future floods," Delatte said.

The 5% discount comes before the parishwide reclassifcation as a Class 7 on a scale that measures and encourages community floodplain management practices. Starting in April 2026, the average homeowner can expect a 15% drop in their insurance rates. 

