Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish's floodplain management reclassified, leading to lower insurance rates for homeowners
BATON ROUGE — Livingston Parish homeowners can expect to see a drop in their insurance rates thanks to a new federal flood rating the parish received.
Parish President Randy Delatte joined April Davis on 2une In on Wednesday to discuss the shift from Class 10 to Class 7 on a scale that measures and encourages community floodplain management practices.
The worst rating a region can get is Class 10, marking significant improvement, he said.
"When we took office 18 months ago, we were out of the CRS program. We were at a 10, which is essentially no discount," Parish President Delatte said. "We had over 200 violations since the 2016 flood from FEMA."
Delatte added that the CRS — Community Rating System — reclassification came about through the work of his staff and the parish council.
The Class 7 rating goes into effect on April 7, 2026. Once it goes into effect, the average homeowner can expect a 15% drop in their insurance rates.
